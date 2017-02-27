Driver gets 6 years in prison for fat...

Driver gets 6 years in prison for fatal Grayslake crash

Monday

A Zion man who said in court he is "truly sorry" for causing a crash last year that killed a 54-year-old Hainesville woman was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for drunken driving. Shawn Flores, 26, of the 4200 block of Bluebird Avenue, also said he was holding himself accountable for the crash, and vowed to "never make the same mistake again."

