Defendant: I was cleaning my nails with knife when victim playfully tackled him

A Waukegan man on trial for fatally stabbing a friend at a Waukegan hotel said from a witness stand Friday that the killing happened accidentally while he was cleaning his fingernails with a knife and the victim jumped on him in a playful manner. Kevin Curtis, 29, of Waukegan, testified in his own defense Friday morning, telling jurors the July 2013 stabbing death of Jacob Blum, 19, was not intentional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.