Defendant: I was cleaning my nails with knife when victim playfully tackled him
A Waukegan man on trial for fatally stabbing a friend at a Waukegan hotel said from a witness stand Friday that the killing happened accidentally while he was cleaning his fingernails with a knife and the victim jumped on him in a playful manner. Kevin Curtis, 29, of Waukegan, testified in his own defense Friday morning, telling jurors the July 2013 stabbing death of Jacob Blum, 19, was not intentional.
