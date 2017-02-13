Defendant: I was cleaning my nails wi...

Defendant: I was cleaning my nails with knife when victim playfully tackled him

A Waukegan man on trial for fatally stabbing a friend at a Waukegan hotel said from a witness stand Friday that the killing happened accidentally while he was cleaning his fingernails with a knife and the victim jumped on him in a playful manner. Kevin Curtis, 29, of Waukegan, testified in his own defense Friday morning, telling jurors the July 2013 stabbing death of Jacob Blum, 19, was not intentional.

