Costs increase, work accelerates to move and improve museum
The cost to relocate and reinvent the Lake County Discovery Museum has increased $350,000, or by more than 20 percent, as work involving exhibits and other elements progresses. "We're getting to the much more detailed parts of the exhibits instead of the concepts," said Nan Buckardt, education director for the Lake County Forest Preserve District, which has operated the museum since the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 hr
|Jimiano
|1
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Rotella
|35
|comment
|Feb 5
|noinjuns
|1
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|Feb 5
|RahRahLizardShyt
|4
|Zion Upscale Resale (May '14)
|Feb 5
|Ben Derover
|2
|Butt Out: Hundreds Expected To Moon Trump Tower...
|Feb 3
|Mucus and snot
|5
|TX black truck
|Jan 31
|aceventura
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC