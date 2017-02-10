Costs increase, work accelerates to m...

Costs increase, work accelerates to move and improve museum

The cost to relocate and reinvent the Lake County Discovery Museum has increased $350,000, or by more than 20 percent, as work involving exhibits and other elements progresses. "We're getting to the much more detailed parts of the exhibits instead of the concepts," said Nan Buckardt, education director for the Lake County Forest Preserve District, which has operated the museum since the 1970s.

