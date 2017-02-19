Cooke Magnet School principal disciplined over 911 call about kindergartner

The now semi-retired principal at Cooke Magnet School received a three-day suspension as a result of calling 911 over an incident with a kindergartner last month, a district spokesman said Friday. The discipline for former Principal Nan Heim concludes a district investigation into whether school staff violated any district policies or procedures when Heim called 911 the morning of the Jan. 5 incident, Waukegan School District 60 spokesman Nick Alajakis said.

