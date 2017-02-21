Consumers Credit Union to host 87th Annual Meeting
The meeting features the election of four members to the credit union's board of directors, along with the awarding of eight scholarships, each worth $2,000. The scholarships are selected and awarded by Consumers Cooperative Association, CCU's sponsor.
