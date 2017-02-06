Consumers Credit Union promotes four
Waukegan-based Consumers Credit Union recently promoted four credit union leaders. Jennifer Wenckowski was named Director of VISA, Caroline Hemmer replaces her as VISA Manager, Gregory Tonsul is the new Mortgage Department Sales Manager and Kyle Brown is now manager of the credit union's Outbound Sales team.
