Consumers Credit Union promotes four

Consumers Credit Union promotes four

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Daily Herald

Waukegan-based Consumers Credit Union recently promoted four credit union leaders. Jennifer Wenckowski was named Director of VISA, Caroline Hemmer replaces her as VISA Manager, Gregory Tonsul is the new Mortgage Department Sales Manager and Kyle Brown is now manager of the credit union's Outbound Sales team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
comment Sun noinjuns 1
News You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako... Sun RahRahLizardShyt 4
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Sun Ben Derover 2
News Butt Out: Hundreds Expected To Moon Trump Tower... Feb 3 Mucus and snot 5
TX black truck Jan 31 aceventura 1
News Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra... Jan 31 MAGA 2
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Jan 30 Notuhappily 34
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC