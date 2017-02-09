CLC police seek pact with Vernon Hills on arrest power
College of Lake County police will be allowed to make misdemeanor arrests at its Southlake Campus property under a pending pact with Vernon Hills. CLC police now can charge offenders with violations of state statues but to arrest the person, they must take them to the main campus in Grayslake, fill out a long-form complaint and attend court in Waukegan.
