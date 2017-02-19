19th Judicial Circuit employees honored at Waukegan courthouse

At the presentation of awards for the 19th Judicial Circuit, from left: Chief Judge Jorge Ortiz, Mary Marsolek, Christine Morgan, Cassandra Smith, Jodi Luka, Olivia Puplava, Coleen Gavin-Obenauf and Sharon Klapperich. The Golden Gavel Award is a new award for 2016, presented to an individual or team of the judicial branch who supports the mission of the 19th Judicial Circuit "to serve the public."

