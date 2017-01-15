'We all live together': Local black leaders call for unity after Trump's election
Dr. Wade A. Stevenson of Waukegan, leads a North Shore Baptist Ministers Alliance MLK Meeting on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Gideon Baptist Church in Waukegan. Dr. Wade A. Stevenson of Waukegan, leads a North Shore Baptist Ministers Alliance MLK Meeting on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Gideon Baptist Church in Waukegan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|6 hr
|Johnny Legend
|1
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 8
|Jerryy rots
|41
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC