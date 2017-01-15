'We all live together': Local black leaders call for unity after Trump's election

Dr. Wade A. Stevenson of Waukegan, leads a North Shore Baptist Ministers Alliance MLK Meeting on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Gideon Baptist Church in Waukegan. Dr. Wade A. Stevenson of Waukegan, leads a North Shore Baptist Ministers Alliance MLK Meeting on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Gideon Baptist Church in Waukegan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.