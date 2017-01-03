Waukegan teen ordered held on $3 million bail
A Waukegan man is held in Lake County jail on $3 million bail after being charged with killing a 17-year-old boy during an argument in November. Willie C. Jackson, 18, of the 400 block of 10th Street in Waukegan, was ordered held after his bond appearance Thursday in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Jerryy rots
|41
|Dairy queen
|Sat
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC