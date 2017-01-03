Waukegan teen ordered held on $3 mill...

Waukegan teen ordered held on $3 million bail

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Daily Herald

A Waukegan man is held in Lake County jail on $3 million bail after being charged with killing a 17-year-old boy during an argument in November. Willie C. Jackson, 18, of the 400 block of 10th Street in Waukegan, was ordered held after his bond appearance Thursday in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland.

