Waukegan starts new year off with another armed robbery
The city of Waukegan, which ended 2016 with a string of armed robberies that police called "alarming," did not manage to get through the first day of the new year without recording yet another. Police were called to the Boost Mobile store at 1330 N. Lewis Ave. at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery, Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Mon
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Mon
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC