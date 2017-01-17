Waukegan mother apologizes for fatal ...

Waukegan mother apologizes for fatal abuse of daughter

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Daily Herald

The Waukegan woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 11-year-old daughter said she is taking responsibility for what she did and apologized during her sentencing hearing Friday in Lake County court. Nicholette Lawrence gave an impassioned speech to Judge James Booras, saying she was "not in her right mind" when she punched her emaciated daughter, Raashanai Coley, in the stomach Sept.

