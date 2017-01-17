Waukegan "monster mom" sentenced to 43 years in prison for killing...
A Lake County judge labeled a Waukegan woman a "monster mom" before sentencing her to 43 years in prison for killing her daughter in 2014. Lake County Judge James Booras did give Nicholette Lawrence credit for time she has spent in Lake County jail, but said she will not receive good time while serving her sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
