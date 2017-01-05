Waukegan man wanted for fatal November shooting arrested in Tennessee
A man wanted in the November killing of a Waukegan High School student was arrested in Tennessee this week and brought back to Lake County, where his bail was set at $3 million Thursday. Willie C. Jackson, 18, of Waukegan, had been the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for murder in the Nov. 11 fatal shooting of Dayviontay Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC