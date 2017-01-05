Waukegan man wanted for fatal Novembe...

Waukegan man wanted for fatal November shooting arrested in Tennessee

A man wanted in the November killing of a Waukegan High School student was arrested in Tennessee this week and brought back to Lake County, where his bail was set at $3 million Thursday. Willie C. Jackson, 18, of Waukegan, had been the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for murder in the Nov. 11 fatal shooting of Dayviontay Jackson.

