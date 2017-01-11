Waukegan fire department reports fatal accident on Route 120
At least one person was killed Wednesday evening in an accident at Route 120 and River Road on Waukegan 's far west side, a city spokesman said. According to the Lake County Division of Transportation, westbound Route 120 was closed west of O'Plaine Road around 6:42 p.m. because of the accident and remained closed more than an hour later.
