Waukegan fire department reports fata...

Waukegan fire department reports fatal accident on Route 120

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

At least one person was killed Wednesday evening in an accident at Route 120 and River Road on Waukegan 's far west side, a city spokesman said. According to the Lake County Division of Transportation, westbound Route 120 was closed west of O'Plaine Road around 6:42 p.m. because of the accident and remained closed more than an hour later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jan 8 Jerryy rots 41
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
News Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee Jan 5 Informed resident 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) Jan 2 John N in Zion 42
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... Dec 28 MAYBE 3
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 26 No more race card 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC