Waukegan District 60 cancels food service contract after complaints

Waukegan School District 60 canceled the final year of its food service provider contract this week after complaints over food quality - though it could still ultimately wind up working with the same company in the end. The unanimous school board vote - which will allow the 16,800 student district to seek bids from any interested companies - followed weeks of discussions and a two-week review of criticisms the district received about the food service provider, Aramark.

