Waukegan District 60 cancels food service contract after complaints

Wednesday Jan 25

Waukegan School District 60 canceled the final year of its food service provider contract this week after complaints over food quality - though it could still ultimately wind up working with the same company in the end. The unanimous school board vote - which will allow the 16,800 student district to seek bids from any interested companies - followed weeks of discussions and a two-week review of criticisms the district received about the food service provider, Aramark.

