Waukegan District 60 cancels food service contract after complaints
Waukegan School District 60 canceled the final year of its food service provider contract this week after complaints over food quality - though it could still ultimately wind up working with the same company in the end. The unanimous school board vote - which will allow the 16,800 student district to seek bids from any interested companies - followed weeks of discussions and a two-week review of criticisms the district received about the food service provider, Aramark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra...
|10 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Notuhappily
|34
|Mayoral candidate off Winthrop Harbor ballot (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Erickson
|18
|Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12)
|Jan 28
|Opinion
|23
|Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec...
|Jan 26
|Johnny
|1
|philip
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|42
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC