Waukegan advisory board reviews $130 million redevelopment proposal

Designs unveiled Jan. 11 by the nonprofit Greater Waukegan Development Coalition show a complex of buildings on the southwest corner of Sheridan Road and Washington Street in Waukegan, part of a proposed $130 million redevelopment package in the downtown area and the harborfront. Designs unveiled Jan. 11 by the nonprofit Greater Waukegan Development Coalition show a complex of buildings on the southwest corner of Sheridan Road and Washington Street in Waukegan, part of a proposed $130 million redevelopment package in the downtown area and the harborfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.