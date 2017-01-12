Waukegan advisory board reviews $130 million redevelopment proposal
Designs unveiled Jan. 11 by the nonprofit Greater Waukegan Development Coalition show a complex of buildings on the southwest corner of Sheridan Road and Washington Street in Waukegan, part of a proposed $130 million redevelopment package in the downtown area and the harborfront. Designs unveiled Jan. 11 by the nonprofit Greater Waukegan Development Coalition show a complex of buildings on the southwest corner of Sheridan Road and Washington Street in Waukegan, part of a proposed $130 million redevelopment package in the downtown area and the harborfront.
