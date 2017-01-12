Wanted Round Lake man in custody

Wanted Round Lake man in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily Herald

A Round Lake man wanted on a warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse is in Lake County jail, authorities said Wednesday. The Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean M. Dowd, 23, of the 100 block of Nasa Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police identify man shot dead in Zion 10 hr Johnny Legend 1
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jan 8 Jerryy rots 41
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
News Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee Jan 5 Informed resident 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) Jan 2 John N in Zion 42
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... Dec 28 MAYBE 3
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,939,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC