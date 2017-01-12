Wanted Round Lake man in custody
A Round Lake man wanted on a warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse is in Lake County jail, authorities said Wednesday. The Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean M. Dowd, 23, of the 100 block of Nasa Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|10 hr
|Johnny Legend
|1
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 8
|Jerryy rots
|41
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC