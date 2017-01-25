VIDEO: Six people arrested on mob act...

VIDEO: Six people arrested on mob action charges after Christmas Eve Gurnee Mills Mall Fight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Authorities have arrested six of the seven adults wanted on mob action charges for a Christmas Eve fight in a north suburban Gurnee mall. On Dec. 24, officers responded to Gurnee Mills Mall, 6170 W. Grand Ave., for a fight involving several people, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12) 20 hr Opinion 23
Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec... Jan 26 Johnny 1
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Chimpout 33
philip Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jan 18 When will it stop 42
News Police identify man shot dead in Zion Jan 18 When will it stop 3
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC