Trial delayed for Waukegan residents accused of using apartment as drug "lab"

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Daily Herald

The trial for two people accused of operating an illegal lab to make narcotics in their Waukegan apartment has been delayed until April 17. Derek A. Ventresca, 28, and Vanessa Zavala, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, authorities said. Ventresca also denied charges of obstructing justice during their Sept.

