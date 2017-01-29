Three shot in large-scale altercation at Waukegan motel early Saturday

Two teens and an adult were shot but are expected to survive following an altercation at a Waukegan motel early Saturday morning that drew a response from numerous police departments, according to authorities. A man from Zion was shot in the back of the head and the hip, while two male teens, one from Gurnee and one from Zion, each suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Waukegan police.

