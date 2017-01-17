T-shirt company still pursuing lawsuit against District 50
Gurnee-based Woodland Elementary District 50 is named in a lawsuit filed by a T-shirt company claiming it unfairly lost spirit wear business to a company employing a former board member's husband. Former Woodland Elementary District 50 school board member Kellie Pappas has been at the center of a lawsuit filed by a T-shirt company claiming it unfairly lost spirit wear business to a company employing her husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|When will it stop
|42
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|4 hr
|When will it stop
|3
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC