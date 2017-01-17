Police investigate armed robbery at Waukegan GameStop
Officers responded at 11:45 a.m. to the GameStop on the 1500 block of North Lewis Avenue. The employee described the thief as a black man between 25 and 30 years old and wearing glasses, a quilted blue jacket, a floppy hat, black gloves and tan boots, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|Mon
|Heartbroken
|2
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 8
|Jerryy rots
|41
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC