Police: 3 injured in shooting during Waukegan motel party

One adult and two teens were injured early Saturday in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from an altercation at a Waukegan motel party. Shots were fired about 1:50 a.m. at an extended stay motel in the 1100 block of Northpoint Boulevard, where multiple rooms had been rented out for a juvenile party, Waukegan police said in a news release.

