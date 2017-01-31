Police: 3 injured in shooting during ...

Police: 3 injured in shooting during Waukegan motel party

Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

One adult and two teens were injured early Saturday in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from an altercation at a Waukegan motel party. Shots were fired about 1:50 a.m. at an extended stay motel in the 1100 block of Northpoint Boulevard, where multiple rooms had been rented out for a juvenile party, Waukegan police said in a news release.

