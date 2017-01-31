Police: 3 injured in shooting during Waukegan motel party
One adult and two teens were injured early Saturday in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from an altercation at a Waukegan motel party. Shots were fired about 1:50 a.m. at an extended stay motel in the 1100 block of Northpoint Boulevard, where multiple rooms had been rented out for a juvenile party, Waukegan police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TX black truck
|3 hr
|aceventura
|1
|Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra...
|14 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Notuhappily
|34
|Mayoral candidate off Winthrop Harbor ballot (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Erickson
|18
|Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12)
|Jan 28
|Opinion
|23
|Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec...
|Jan 26
|Johnny
|1
|philip
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC