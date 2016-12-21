Plunging into the New Year in Lake Michigan
A lot of people find Lake Michigan too cold for swimming in summer. But more than 200 took the plunge on Sunday, marking New Year's Day and benefiting special recreation programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Dec 28
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Dec 27
|Kevin from Batavia
|41
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC