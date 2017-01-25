New Genesee shows include Tommy James, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms
Two concerts featuring bands that came to prominence in the 1960s and 1980s are heading to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan this spring. Tommy James and the Shondells and The Association share a concert bill on 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|philip
|Tue
|Amanda0101
|1
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|Carroll Prescott
|32
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|42
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|3
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC