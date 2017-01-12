Name change to be part of rebranding for Lake County Discovery Museum
The Lake County Discovery Museum's Diana Dretske holds a Glen Rock soda pop bottle that is part of the museum's collection that will be moved to new quarters in Libertyville. The Lake County Discovery Museum's registrar, Corinne Court, works on a quilt.
Waukegan Discussions
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 8
|Jerryy rots
|41
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
