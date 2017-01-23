Lake County losing 80 veteran employees to early retirement
Patrick Tierney, a Lake County principal planner and project manager, is accepting an early retirement incentive this year. He is one of 80 county employees to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|Carroll Prescott
|32
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|42
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|3
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC