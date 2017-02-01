Lake County judge delays trial for disgraced Fox Lake police officer's widow

WAUKEGAN – A northern Illinois judge has again delayed the felony trial for the widow of a Fox Lake police officer who killed himself and made it look like he was gunned down in the line of duty. Lake County Judge James Booras on Monday pushed back Melodie Gliniewicz's trial to May 30. The delay is needed because the judge ordered prosecutors to identify the bank transactions authorities used to charge Gliniewicz with theft.

