Lake County judge delays trial for disgraced Fox Lake police officer's widow
WAUKEGAN – A northern Illinois judge has again delayed the felony trial for the widow of a Fox Lake police officer who killed himself and made it look like he was gunned down in the line of duty. Lake County Judge James Booras on Monday pushed back Melodie Gliniewicz's trial to May 30. The delay is needed because the judge ordered prosecutors to identify the bank transactions authorities used to charge Gliniewicz with theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TX black truck
|23 hr
|aceventura
|1
|Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra...
|Tue
|MAGA
|2
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Notuhappily
|34
|Mayoral candidate off Winthrop Harbor ballot (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Erickson
|18
|Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12)
|Jan 28
|Opinion
|23
|Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec...
|Jan 26
|Johnny
|1
|philip
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC