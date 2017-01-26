Join the Women's Leadership Council

Join the Women's Leadership Council

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Daily Herald

The United Way of Lake County's Women's Leadership Council is hosting a wine and learn event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Libertyville. The leadership council uses its time, talent and resources to create change in Lake County's most vulnerable communities and is looking to expand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12) 20 hr Opinion 23
Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec... Jan 26 Johnny 1
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Chimpout 33
philip Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jan 18 When will it stop 42
News Police identify man shot dead in Zion Jan 18 When will it stop 3
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC