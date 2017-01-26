Join the Women's Leadership Council
The United Way of Lake County's Women's Leadership Council is hosting a wine and learn event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Libertyville. The leadership council uses its time, talent and resources to create change in Lake County's most vulnerable communities and is looking to expand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12)
|20 hr
|Opinion
|23
|Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec...
|Jan 26
|Johnny
|1
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Chimpout
|33
|philip
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|42
|Police identify man shot dead in Zion
|Jan 18
|When will it stop
|3
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC