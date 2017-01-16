Innovative Chemical Products Group Announces Acquisition of Rock-Tred by Construction Division
Innovative Chemical Products has announced the acquisition of Rock-Tred Corporation, a manufacturer of polymer floor coating solutions that repair, maintain, protect and beautify floors. Rock-Tred will be integrated into ICP Construction, Inc., one of the three divisions of the ICP Group.
