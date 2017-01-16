Innovative Chemical Products Group An...

Innovative Chemical Products Group Announces Acquisition of Rock-Tred by Construction Division

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coatings World

Innovative Chemical Products has announced the acquisition of Rock-Tred Corporation, a manufacturer of polymer floor coating solutions that repair, maintain, protect and beautify floors. Rock-Tred will be integrated into ICP Construction, Inc., one of the three divisions of the ICP Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police identify man shot dead in Zion 1 hr Heartbroken 2
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jan 8 Jerryy rots 41
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
News Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee Jan 5 Informed resident 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) Jan 2 John N in Zion 42
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... Dec 28 MAYBE 3
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC