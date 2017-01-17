Illinois Sheriffs' Association offers $500 scholarship
The Illinois Sheriffs' Association will award a $500 college scholarship to a local student pursuing higher education during the 2017-18 academic year. The money is to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.
