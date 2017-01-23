Gurnee man pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide
A Gurnee man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to one count of drug-induced homicide, an attorney said. Kareem Perkins, 33, is required to serve 75 percent of his prison sentence before being eligible for parole, attorney Greg Nikitas said.
