Good Samaritan at Waukegan accident scene carjacked at gunpoint
Waukegan police responded to a report of a carjacking Wednesday night on the city's northwest side. A man who slowed down to see if anyone needed help after an accident Wednesday night at Green Bay and York House roads in Waukegan was then carjacked by three men, one of whom had a gun, according to police.
