Fatal accidents prompt Beach Park officials to blast IDOT
The intersection of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park, where the death of a 54-year-old man on Jan. 9 was the third fatality involving pedestrians being struck by vehicles in the village dating to late 2015, according to officials. The intersection of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park, where the death of a 54-year-old man on Jan. 9 was the third fatality involving pedestrians being struck by vehicles in the village dating to late 2015, according to officials.
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Jerryy rots
|41
|Dairy queen
|Jan 7
|Heartbroken
|1
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Jan 5
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
