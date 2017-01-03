Community meetings on paratransit

Community meetings on paratransit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Daily Herald

Community meetings regarding a paratransit services in Lake County will be held Jan. 17-19 at various locations. The study will evaluate the range of available services, identify gaps in service related to needs and recommend improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Sun Jerryy rots 41
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
News Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee Jan 5 Informed resident 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) Jan 2 John N in Zion 42
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... Dec 28 MAYBE 3
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 26 No more race card 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC