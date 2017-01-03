Community meetings on paratransit
Community meetings regarding a paratransit services in Lake County will be held Jan. 17-19 at various locations. The study will evaluate the range of available services, identify gaps in service related to needs and recommend improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
