Citizen police academy

Citizen police academy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The Lake County sheriff's office's Citizen Police Academy begins March 9. The free academy is a 10-week program with classes on Thursdays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Instruction is provided by sworn deputies and civilians in their field of expertise and is designed to provide a hands-on understanding of law enforcement. Training will take place at the various sheriff's office facilities, including the Lake County Courthouse and Lake County jail in Waukegan, and the Highway Patrol Division in Libertyville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
philip 22 hr Amanda0101 1
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Jan 18 Carroll Prescott 32
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jan 18 When will it stop 42
News Police identify man shot dead in Zion Jan 18 When will it stop 3
Dairy queen Jan 7 Heartbroken 1
News Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee Jan 5 Informed resident 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lake County was issued at January 25 at 4:32AM CST

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC