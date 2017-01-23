The Lake County sheriff's office's Citizen Police Academy begins March 9. The free academy is a 10-week program with classes on Thursdays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Instruction is provided by sworn deputies and civilians in their field of expertise and is designed to provide a hands-on understanding of law enforcement. Training will take place at the various sheriff's office facilities, including the Lake County Courthouse and Lake County jail in Waukegan, and the Highway Patrol Division in Libertyville.

