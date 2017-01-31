CCU Announces Management Promotions in Four Departments
Waukegan, IL, January 31, 2017: Consumers Credit Union recently announced promotions for four credit union leaders. Jennifer Wenckowski was named Director of VISA, Caroline Hemmer replaces her as VISA Manager, Gregory Tonsul is the new Mortgage Department Sales Manager and Kyle Brown is now Manager of the credit union's highly successful Outbound Sales team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TX black truck
|14 hr
|aceventura
|1
|Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra...
|Tue
|MAGA
|2
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Notuhappily
|34
|Mayoral candidate off Winthrop Harbor ballot (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Erickson
|18
|Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12)
|Jan 28
|Opinion
|23
|Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec...
|Jan 26
|Johnny
|1
|philip
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC