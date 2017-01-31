CCU Announces Management Promotions i...

CCU Announces Management Promotions in Four Departments

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Waukegan, IL, January 31, 2017: Consumers Credit Union recently announced promotions for four credit union leaders. Jennifer Wenckowski was named Director of VISA, Caroline Hemmer replaces her as VISA Manager, Gregory Tonsul is the new Mortgage Department Sales Manager and Kyle Brown is now Manager of the credit union's highly successful Outbound Sales team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TX black truck 14 hr aceventura 1
News Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra... Tue MAGA 2
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mon Notuhappily 34
News Mayoral candidate off Winthrop Harbor ballot (Feb '09) Mon Erickson 18
News Lake County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Heroin Deal... (May '12) Jan 28 Opinion 23
Village of Libertyville selling unsafe cars dec... Jan 26 Johnny 1
philip Jan 24 Anonymous 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC