Bobby Rush to speak at Martin Luther King breakfast

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Chicago will be the keynote speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King Dreamer's Breakfast in Waukegan on Monday, Jan. 16. It'll start with a 9:30 a.m. reception, followed by breakfast and the speakers from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakehurst Banquet Hall, 300 Lakehurst Road. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $350 or $450 for a table.

