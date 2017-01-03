Bobby Rush to speak at Martin Luther King breakfast
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Chicago will be the keynote speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King Dreamer's Breakfast in Waukegan on Monday, Jan. 16. It'll start with a 9:30 a.m. reception, followed by breakfast and the speakers from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakehurst Banquet Hall, 300 Lakehurst Road. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $350 or $450 for a table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|Thu
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC