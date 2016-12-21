Aurora police investigating fatal New...

Aurora police investigating fatal New Year's Eve drive-by shooting

A 26-year old Aurora man was fatally shot in a New Year's Eve drive-by shooting on the city's near southeast side, police officials said Sunday. Dockery was standing outside when shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Dec. 31 from an unknown vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue, according to a news release.

