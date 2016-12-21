Waukegan woman accused of DUI after c...

Waukegan woman accused of DUI after crashing into squad car in Mettawa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Daily Herald

A Lake County Sheriff's squad after it was struck in a DUI-related crash at Route 60 at Riverwoods Boulevard in Mettawa early Friday morning. A Waukegan woman is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after slamming into a Lake County sheriff squad car parked at the scene of a crash in Mettawa early Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Wed Tony Tiger 2
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... Dec 28 MAYBE 3
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) Dec 27 Kevin from Batavia 41
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 26 No more race card 4
red light special Dec 21 Terry 1
Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13) Dec 20 Big E 6
Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11) Dec 13 Ananamouse 39
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC