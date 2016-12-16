Waukegan man sentenced in animal torture, armed violence case

A Waukegan man who threatened and abused a relative and killed three dogs, burying them in the yard of the house he was living in at the time, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. Under a negotiated plea deal, Juan Rositas, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence, a felony carrying a possible prison term of up to 30 years, and three merged counts of animal torture, a felony which carries a standard sentencing range of 2 to 5 years in prison.

