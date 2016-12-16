Waukegan man sentenced in animal tort...

Waukegan man sentenced in animal torture, armed violence case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Chicago Tribune

A Waukegan man who threatened and abused a relative and killed three dogs, burying them in the yard of the house he was living in at the time, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. Under a negotiated plea deal, Juan Rositas, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence, a felony carrying a possible prison term of up to 30 years, and three merged counts of animal torture, a felony which carries a standard sentencing range of 2 to 5 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
red light special Wed Terry 1
Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13) Tue Big E 6
Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11) Dec 13 Ananamouse 39
Rob Sherman Dec 13 Heartbroken 2
Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ... Dec 5 Blacker 2
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 5 Ravio 3
Best Gym in Gurnee Dec 1 ohhello 2
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,244 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC