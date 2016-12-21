Tollway crash near Gurnee sends 7 to hospitals
The vehicles collided before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 7, Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said. All of those injured were able to exit their vehicles on their own, but Heraver said they were taken with nonlife-threatening injuries to two different hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Wed
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Dec 27
|Kevin from Batavia
|41
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC