Shots fired outside Waukegan educational center

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Herald

Waukegan police are searching for a white car involved in a shooting outside of an educational center, authorities said today. Police said in a news release that juveniles were standing outside of the Alternative/Optional Education Center in the 900 block of Glen Rock Avenue when a "white car" drove past and fired several shots at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

