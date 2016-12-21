Secretary of state facility leaving Libertyville on Dec. 29.

A familiar service used by generations of Libertyville-area residents is on the way out, but the end likely will be more anticlimactic than sorrowful. After about 30 years in a strip shopping center on Peterson Road in Libertyville, the secretary of state driver's service facility will close permanently at the end of the day Thursday, Dec. 29. It will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a larger, newly built space about 12 miles southwest on Route 12 in Lake Zurich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.