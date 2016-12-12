Rob Sherman's legal battles took him ...

Rob Sherman's legal battles took him from Wauconda to Zion

Monday Dec 12

Whether it was the city of Zion or Waukegan , or challenging the state's Silent Reflection and Student Prayer Act of 2007, he was unafraid to file suit when he thought government had crossed the line of promoting religion. Authorities Monday identified Sherman as the pilot of a small plane who died when it crashed into a field in rural Marengo on Saturday.

