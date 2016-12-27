Police seek suspects after Christmas ...

Police seek suspects after Christmas Eve fight in Gurnee Mills

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Gurnee police confirmed on Tuesday that, like some other malls in Illinois and across the country over the past few days, they responded to a shopping mall fight between two groups - in this case on Saturday, Christmas Eve, in Gurnee Mills. "But it was nothing like Fox Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) 15 hr Kevin from Batavia 41
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Mon No more race card 4
red light special Dec 21 Terry 1
Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13) Dec 20 Big E 6
Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11) Dec 13 Ananamouse 39
Rob Sherman Dec 13 Heartbroken 2
Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ... Dec 5 Blacker 2
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC