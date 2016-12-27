Police seek suspects after Christmas Eve fight in Gurnee Mills
Gurnee police confirmed on Tuesday that, like some other malls in Illinois and across the country over the past few days, they responded to a shopping mall fight between two groups - in this case on Saturday, Christmas Eve, in Gurnee Mills. "But it was nothing like Fox Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|15 hr
|Kevin from Batavia
|41
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Mon
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
|Rob Sherman
|Dec 13
|Heartbroken
|2
|Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ...
|Dec 5
|Blacker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC