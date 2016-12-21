Police find Waukegan man accused of dragging cop behind stolen car

Santos L. Martinez, 18, of the 1300 block of North Avenue in Waukegan, has been taken into custody Friday after police say they believe he was driving a stolen Volkswagen Dec. 3 and dragging a police officer a short distance in a gas station parking lot. Less than a week after he was accused of driving a stolen Volksawagen and dragging a police officer behind the car, a Waukegan 18-year-old has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.