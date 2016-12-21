Police find Waukegan man accused of d...

Police find Waukegan man accused of dragging cop behind stolen car

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Daily Herald

Santos L. Martinez, 18, of the 1300 block of North Avenue in Waukegan, has been taken into custody Friday after police say they believe he was driving a stolen Volkswagen Dec. 3 and dragging a police officer a short distance in a gas station parking lot. Less than a week after he was accused of driving a stolen Volksawagen and dragging a police officer behind the car, a Waukegan 18-year-old has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.

