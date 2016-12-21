Police find Waukegan man accused of dragging cop behind stolen car
Santos L. Martinez, 18, of the 1300 block of North Avenue in Waukegan, has been taken into custody Friday after police say they believe he was driving a stolen Volkswagen Dec. 3 and dragging a police officer a short distance in a gas station parking lot. Less than a week after he was accused of driving a stolen Volksawagen and dragging a police officer behind the car, a Waukegan 18-year-old has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
|Rob Sherman
|Dec 13
|Heartbroken
|2
|Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ...
|Dec 5
|Blacker
|2
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 5
|Ravio
|3
|Best Gym in Gurnee
|Dec 1
|ohhello
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC