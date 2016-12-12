No gunman found at Waukegan school af...

No gunman found at Waukegan school after anonymous call to police

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan was placed on a 20-minute lockdown Monday morning after an anonymous caller said someone had entered the school with a gun, police said. Officers with the Waukegan Police Department did not find anything after going room to room at the school, district spokesman Nick Alajakis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
red light special Dec 21 Terry 1
Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13) Dec 20 Big E 6
Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11) Dec 13 Ananamouse 39
Rob Sherman Dec 13 Heartbroken 2
Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ... Dec 5 Blacker 2
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 5 Ravio 3
Best Gym in Gurnee Dec 1 ohhello 2
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC