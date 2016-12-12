No gunman found at Waukegan school after anonymous call to police
Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan was placed on a 20-minute lockdown Monday morning after an anonymous caller said someone had entered the school with a gun, police said. Officers with the Waukegan Police Department did not find anything after going room to room at the school, district spokesman Nick Alajakis said.
