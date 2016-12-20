Former Waukegan High School coach fac...

Former Waukegan High School coach faces March sexual abuse trial

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Chicago Tribune

A March 13 trial date has been set for a former Waukegan High School assistant coach charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Mark Basa, 34, faces six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, including counts charging him with being in a position of trust and being at least five years older than the victim, who was between the ages of 13 and 18 at the time of the alleged offense, according to court records.

