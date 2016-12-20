Former Waukegan High School coach faces March sexual abuse trial
A March 13 trial date has been set for a former Waukegan High School assistant coach charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Mark Basa, 34, faces six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, including counts charging him with being in a position of trust and being at least five years older than the victim, who was between the ages of 13 and 18 at the time of the alleged offense, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
|Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11)
|Dec 13
|Ananamouse
|39
|Rob Sherman
|Dec 13
|Heartbroken
|2
|Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ...
|Dec 5
|Blacker
|2
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 5
|Ravio
|3
|Best Gym in Gurnee
|Dec 1
|ohhello
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC